Strong One Day Volume Reaches $50,421.00 (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Strong token can now be purchased for about $21.15 or 0.00065358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $69.28 million and approximately $50,421.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00052520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00125246 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00072532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00279365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00069751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039881 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

Buying and Selling Strong

