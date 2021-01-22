Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Raised by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.93. The stock had a trading volume of 907,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,003. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

