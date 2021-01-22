Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 3.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $243.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

