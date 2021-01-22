SUKU Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. SUKU has a total market cap of $23.70 million and approximately $275,225.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00051978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00277322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00038796 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,709,215 tokens. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

Buying and Selling SUKU

SUKU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

