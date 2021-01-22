Summit Networks (OTCMKTS:SNTW) Stock Price Down 27.6%

Summit Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNTW)’s share price fell 27.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

Summit Networks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNTW)

Summit Networks Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the distribution of glass craft products. It intends to establish business or to acquire and/or invest in existing environmental technology businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Vancouver, London.

