Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $367.00

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 359.61 ($4.70), with a volume of 301306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362 ($4.73).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Get Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 324.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 244.75. The company has a market cap of £608.84 million and a P/E ratio of 54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.