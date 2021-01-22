Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.92.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE SLF opened at C$61.25 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a current ratio of 7,033.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.72. The stock has a market cap of C$35.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8700003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.36%.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total value of C$807,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,743,329.39. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,919.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

