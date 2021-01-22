SUN (SUN) Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One SUN token can now be purchased for $7.77 or 0.00024007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $36.34 million and $100.50 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00125504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00074014 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00276068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069776 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,674,823 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

