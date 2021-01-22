SUN Trading Up 6.2% This Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. SUN has a market capitalization of $36.19 million and $78.24 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN token can currently be bought for $7.74 or 0.00023719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00053306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00125885 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00277153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00040096 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,674,823 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

