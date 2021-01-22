Sundial Growers (SNDL) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sundial Growers to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million -$204.57 million -0.20 Sundial Growers Competitors $220.51 million -$115.67 million -3.51

Sundial Growers’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers. Sundial Growers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Sundial Growers has a beta of 7.01, suggesting that its stock price is 601% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundial Growers’ competitors have a beta of 1.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -415.89% -187.67% -72.67% Sundial Growers Competitors -206.12% -102.23% -20.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sundial Growers and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75 Sundial Growers Competitors 152 374 402 10 2.29

Sundial Growers currently has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 99.01%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 7.80%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Sundial Growers competitors beat Sundial Growers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

