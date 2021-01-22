Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NOVA stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

