Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $6,185,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. 32,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock worth $289,892,998.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

