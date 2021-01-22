Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF) Trading Up 45%

Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF)’s stock price was up 45% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 538,749 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 103,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of C$5.87 million and a PE ratio of 72.50.

About Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF)

Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

