Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post sales of $316.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.00 million. Sunrun reported sales of $243.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $917.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $860.80 million to $950.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 327,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $19,237,868.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,743,375.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock valued at $109,832,241 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,185.80 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

