Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.94. Approximately 599,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 619,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,529.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

