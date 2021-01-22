Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR) Trading Up 2.1%

Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 64.30 ($0.84). 63,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 207,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of £102.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

