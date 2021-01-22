Suretly (SUR) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $44,020.33 and approximately $1,315.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Suretly has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.92 or 0.00574884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.62 or 0.04295625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016233 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars.

