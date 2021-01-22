sUSD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39.38 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $143.45 million and $39.38 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00067092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.00585320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.70 or 0.04152854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016448 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

