SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Tops $6.98

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $888.01 million and approximately $539.19 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $6.98 or 0.00021461 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00584368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.12 or 0.04284083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016847 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 187,946,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

