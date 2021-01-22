SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Up 6.5% This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $850.08 million and approximately $729.56 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $6.68 or 0.00020725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00579468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00043882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.98 or 0.04125914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016240 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 183,858,802 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

