SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $455.59 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $477.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.92 and a 200-day moving average of $297.49.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

