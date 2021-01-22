SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $510.00 at Raymond James

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $445.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $32.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $488.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,190. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $477.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.92 and a 200-day moving average of $297.49.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 374,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,114,000 after buying an additional 91,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

