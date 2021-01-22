SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.65 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Shares of SIVB opened at $455.59 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $477.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.92 and a 200 day moving average of $297.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.31.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

