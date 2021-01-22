SVB Financial Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,298 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 620% compared to the typical volume of 319 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded up $20.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,190. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $477.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.