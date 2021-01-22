SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.04. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,128,000 after purchasing an additional 689,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,966,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 380,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,755,000 after purchasing an additional 348,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

