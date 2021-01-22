Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $143,280.13

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Swap has a total market capitalization of $143,280.13 and $274.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swap has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00052475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00121450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00071579 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00270534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00067135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038602 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,277,633 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

