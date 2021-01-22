Swarm City (SWT) Market Cap Tops $153,064.91

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $153,064.91 and $2,549.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm City has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00586376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.79 or 0.04330681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017029 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.