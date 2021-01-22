Swerve (SWRV) Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Swerve has traded up 64% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and $16.87 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00053722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00123434 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00072919 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00268867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00067385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00039162 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 11,580,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,217,726 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

