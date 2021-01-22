SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. SwftCoin has a market cap of $3.34 million and $4.64 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00065689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00569089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00043628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.75 or 0.04191754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016381 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.