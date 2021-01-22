SwiftCash (SWIFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $162,449.78 and $19.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000057 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 167,770,844 coins and its circulating supply is 167,050,413 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

