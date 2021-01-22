Swingby Reaches Market Cap of $4.29 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Swingby has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $742,074.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can now be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00127427 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00278547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00068749 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.