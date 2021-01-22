Swingby (SWINGBY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $374,166.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Swingby token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $4.25 million and $374,166.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00125010 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00072211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00278417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040548 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.