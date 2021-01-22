Swipe Price Tops $0.92 on Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $77.56 million and $84.51 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002857 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00066125 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.00582791 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006054 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00043519 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.94 or 0.04062091 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013337 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016318 BTC.
Swipe Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “
Swipe Coin Trading
Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.