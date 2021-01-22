Swipe (SXP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $62.76 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Swipe has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $76.06 million and $62.76 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002787 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00069664 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00584918 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005999 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00044537 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.04293562 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015179 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016855 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “
