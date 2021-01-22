Switch (ESH) Price Reaches $0.0130

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Switch token can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Switch has a total market capitalization of $157,025.64 and $158,881.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Switch has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00062391 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004313 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003373 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.