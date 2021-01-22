Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,162 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Switch worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,752,000 after acquiring an additional 328,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Switch by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Switch by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,023,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,809,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,128,000 after acquiring an additional 423,233 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,336 shares of company stock worth $3,764,419. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWCH. TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

