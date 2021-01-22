Sylo (SYLO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $95,397.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Sylo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $95,397.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sylo

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

