Synchrony Financial (SYF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

