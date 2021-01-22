SynLev (SYN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $317,029.00

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. SynLev has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $317,029.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SynLev has traded up 5% against the dollar. One SynLev token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00051674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00121536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00071350 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00269986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066493 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038442 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev

Buying and Selling SynLev

SynLev can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

