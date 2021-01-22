Synthetix (SNX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Billion

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Synthetix token can currently be bought for approximately $15.01 or 0.00044813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $272.89 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.49 or 0.00574695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.81 or 0.04233007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

Synthetix (SNX) is a token. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

