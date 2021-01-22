Syntropy (NOIA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $748,511.00

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $65.01 million and $748,511.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,641,729 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

Syntropy Token Trading

Syntropy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

