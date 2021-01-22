Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.13. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 3,730 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.