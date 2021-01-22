Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYAAF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Syrah Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Get Syrah Resources alerts:

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Battery Anode Material. Its principal project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.