Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SYAAF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Syrah Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.
About Syrah Resources
