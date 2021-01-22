Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Trading Up 4.8%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.13. 14,331,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,363% from the average session volume of 979,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

