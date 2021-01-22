TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. TAL Education Group updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,561.11, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.11. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $84.43.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.