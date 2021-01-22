TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target Raised to $108.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $99.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.
Shares of TAL opened at $78.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,561.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $84.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 842,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 611,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,000.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
