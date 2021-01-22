TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target Raised to $108.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $99.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

Shares of TAL opened at $78.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,561.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $84.43.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 842,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 611,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

