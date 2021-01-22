TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded by CICC Research to Outperform

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at CICC Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.11. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,561.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

