TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded by CICC Research to Outperform

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at CICC Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.
Shares of TAL stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.11. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,561.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
