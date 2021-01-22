Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,316 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Talend worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Talend by 85.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Talend during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Talend during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Talend alerts:

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND opened at $45.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.