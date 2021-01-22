Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Rock Ridge Resources (OTCMKTS:RRRI) Head to Head Comparison

Rock Ridge Resources (OTCMKTS:RRRI) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rock Ridge Resources and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Ridge Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00

Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.48%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Rock Ridge Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Ridge Resources and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Ridge Resources N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy -5.36% 1.20% 0.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rock Ridge Resources and Talos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Ridge Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy $927.62 million 0.85 $58.73 million $3.56 2.73

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Ridge Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rock Ridge Resources has a beta of 4.33, indicating that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Rock Ridge Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rock Ridge Resources Company Profile

Rock Ridge Resources, Inc. engages in the oil and gas factoring activities. The company is also involved in the investment, exploration, and production of oil and gas; and provision of alcohol-drug treatment services. In addition, it engages in the commercial and residential real estate investment and development activities. The company was formerly known as Green Star Energies, Inc. and changed its name to Rock Ridge Resources, Inc. in December 2011. Rock Ridge Resources, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Lake Arrowhead, California.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

