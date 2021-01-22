Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. 1,570,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,054,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
The firm has a market cap of $131.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63.
Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)
Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.
