Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. 1,570,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,054,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The firm has a market cap of $131.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.